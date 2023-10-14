China's Luban Workshop helps foster skilled workforce in Thailand

Xinhua) 11:20, October 14, 2023

A student builds an installation system of automation production line at the Luban Workshop of Ayutthaya Technical College in Ayutthaya, Thailand, March 14, 2023.

Luban Workshop, initially launched by China's Tianjin, is a project named after the ancient Chinese craftsman Lu Ban to provide vocational skills training for local people, sharing China's educational achievements and resources with countries in need.

In March 2016, the first Luban Workshop was inaugurated in Thailand Ayutthaya Technical College, with a building area of 2,000 square meters and equipped with training facilities.

Through programs like Luban Workshop, China's vocational education cooperation has helped promote employment and improve people's livelihoods in countries along the Belt and Road. (Xinhua/Wang Teng)

A contestant competes during a carpentry competition at China's second Vocational Skills Competition in north China's Tianjin, Sept. 17, 2023.

Contestants compete during a competitive event of industrial robot system operation at China's second Vocational Skills Competition in north China's Tianjin, Sept. 16, 2023.

A teacher (1st R) instructs students at the Luban Workshop of Ayutthaya Technical College in Ayutthaya, Thailand, March 14, 2023.

This aerial photo taken from a helicopter on June 16, 2023 shows a view of the Binhai New Area in north China's Tianjin.

This aerial photo taken on April 27, 2023 shows a night view of "Tianjin Eye" ferris wheel in north China's Tianjin.

This photo taken on April 18, 2022 shows the Ayutthaya Historical Park in Ayutthaya, Thailand.

This aerial photo take on May 1, 2021 shows a view of the Italian Style Area in Hebei District of north China's Tianjin.

A teacher (R) instructs a student to operate machines at the First Vocational School of Tanggu in north China's Tianjin, Sept. 14, 2023.

This aerial photo taken on June 24, 2023 shows the downtown area of north China's Tianjin.

A container is being loaded at the Tianjin Port in north China's Tianjin, Oct. 27, 2020.

This photo taken from a helicopter on June 16, 2023 shows a view of the main channel of the Tianjin Port in north China's Tianjin.

The first Airbus A321 aircraft is produced at the Final Assembly Line Asia (FALA) facility in north China's Tianjin on Nov. 9, 2022.

Performers participate in a street parade celebrating the Songkran Festival in Ayutthaya, Thailand, April 13, 2022.

Performers participate in a street parade celebrating the Songkran Festival in Ayutthaya, Thailand, April 13, 2022.

Students walk past the Luban Workshop of Ayutthaya Technical College in Ayutthaya, Thailand, Sept. 29, 2023.

This aerial photo taken on Sept. 29, 2023 shows the Ayutthaya Technical College in Ayutthaya, Thailand.

