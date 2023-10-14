In pics: preview of exhibition held at Museum of Fine Arts in Texas

People view an artwork at the preview of an exhibition titled From Rembrandt to Van Gogh: Masterpieces from the Armand Hammer Collection at the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston, Texas, the United States, on Oct. 13, 2023. The exhibition will run from Oct. 15, 2023 to Jan. 21, 2024. (Photo by Chen Chen/Xinhua)

People view artworks at the preview of an exhibition titled From Rembrandt to Van Gogh: Masterpieces from the Armand Hammer Collection at the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston, Texas, the United States, on Oct. 13, 2023. The exhibition will run from Oct. 15, 2023 to Jan. 21, 2024. (Photo by Chen Chen/Xinhua)

