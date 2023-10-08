Home>>
Chinese museums receive 66 mln visits during eight-day holiday
(Xinhua) 20:36, October 08, 2023
BEIJING, Oct. 8 (Xinhua) -- Museums across China received approximately 66 million visits during the Mid-Autumn Festival and National Day holiday, which ended on Friday, according to data released by the National Cultural Heritage Administration on Sunday.
The three most-visited museums between Sept. 29 and Oct. 6 were the Palace Museum, the National Museum of China, and Emperor Qinshihuang's Mausoleum Site Museum, which is also known as the Terracotta Warriors Museum, the administration said.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Kou Jie)
Photos
Related Stories
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.