Chinese museums receive 66 mln visits during eight-day holiday

Xinhua) 20:36, October 08, 2023

BEIJING, Oct. 8 (Xinhua) -- Museums across China received approximately 66 million visits during the Mid-Autumn Festival and National Day holiday, which ended on Friday, according to data released by the National Cultural Heritage Administration on Sunday.

The three most-visited museums between Sept. 29 and Oct. 6 were the Palace Museum, the National Museum of China, and Emperor Qinshihuang's Mausoleum Site Museum, which is also known as the Terracotta Warriors Museum, the administration said.

