Chinese Archaeological Museum opens to general public

Xinhua) 09:43, September 16, 2023

Visitors attend the opening ceremony of the Chinese Archaeological Museum in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 15, 2023. The Chinese Archaeological Museum was opened to the public on Friday. (Xinhua/Li He)

BEIJING, Sept. 15 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese Archaeological Museum, a national-level professional museum established by the Chinese Academy of History, opened to the general public on Friday.

Located in the northern part of the Beijing Central Axis, the museum boasts an exhibition space spanning over 7,000 square meters and showcases over 6,000 exhibits divided into five themed sections.

As its unique feature, the museum will showcase its collections in a "warehouse" style and offer an immersive experience for visitors. It also combines exhibitions with heritage preservation, academic research, and publicity functions.

The museum opens between 9 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. from Tuesday to Sunday, with corresponding adjustments on national holidays. Tuesday is a group visit exclusive, and Wednesday to Sunday are open to public members. Reservations are required for all visits.

