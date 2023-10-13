Xi calls on Jiangxi to write its chapter in Chinese modernization

Xinhua) 17:32, October 13, 2023

NANCHANG, Oct. 13 (Xinhua) -- President Xi Jinping has called on east China's Jiangxi Province to tap into its strengths and improve its weak points to write its chapter in Chinese modernization.

Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, made the remarks during his inspection of the province from Oct. 10 to 13.

Xi stressed the importance of emancipating the mind and making pioneering efforts.

