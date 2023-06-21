China's top political advisor urges research into recovery, expansion of consumption
Wang Huning, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, speaks at a consultation meeting on the achievements of research into the recovery and expansion of consumption in Beijing, capital of China, June 20, 2023. (Xinhua/Yan Yan)
BEIJING, June 20 (Xinhua) -- China's top political advisor Wang Huning on Tuesday stressed the importance of research into the recovery and expansion of consumption.
Wang, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, made the remarks at a consultation meeting held in Beijing.
The meeting focused on the achievements of research into the recovery and expansion of consumption. The research was carried out by the central committees of non-Communist parties, the All-China Federation of Industry and Commerce, and representatives of personages without party affiliation.
The recovery and expansion of consumption is an essential part of Chinese modernization, an inevitable choice for achieving high-quality development and a necessity to meet the country's annual economic development goals, he said.
He urged high-quality research to facilitate the recovery and expansion of consumption, and called for an improved research and consultation capacity.
