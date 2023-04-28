Languages

Friday, April 28, 2023

Chinese path to modernization carries global significance (1)

(People's Daily Online) 10:41, April 28, 2023

Robert Lawrence Kuhn, Chairman of the Kuhn Foundation, noted that Chinese modernization reflects the insight of China into achieving modernization through a new path and offers a new model of modernization for mankind, especially for developing countries.

