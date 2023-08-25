Chinese premier stresses formation of new advantages for high-quality development

Xinhua) 08:24, August 25, 2023

Chinese Premier Li Qiang, also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, inspects Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co., Ltd. in south China's Guangdong Province, Aug. 23, 2023. Li made an inspection tour in south China's Guangdong Province from Tuesday to Thursday. (Xinhua/Yao Dawei)

BEIJING, Aug. 24 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Premier Li Qiang has stressed the importance of adhering to reform and opening-up, forging ahead with innovation, creating new advantages for high-quality development, and making solid progress in advancing Chinese modernization.

Li, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, made the remarks during an inspection tour in south China's Guangdong Province from Tuesday to Thursday.

On Tuesday, Li inspected Dongguan Yutong Optical Technology Co., Ltd., and encouraged the company to continue its work and rely on innovation to open up new space for development.

He observed a demonstration of new products and technologies at Songshan Lake Materials Laboratory, and expressed a wish to promote deep industry-university-research integration further and strive to make greater progress in core technology breakthroughs.

At the China Spallation Neutron Source, Li stressed the importance of unremittingly strengthening basic research, and of contributing to achieving China's self-reliance and strength in science and technology.

On Wednesday, Li inspected BTR New Material Group Co, Ltd., SmartMore Corporation Limited, Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co., Ltd., and Huawei.

He commended the achievements the enterprises have made in innovation and development, encouraging them to continue working toward the top international level and gain a competitive advantage in the market with their technologies and products.

Li urged relevant parties to continue optimizing government services and creating a favorable environment for the development of enterprises.

At a construction site of the Shenzhen-Zhongshan link, Li urged efforts to advance the project's high-standard and high-quality construction so that the mega project will be able to support the development of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area better.

When visiting the Qianhai Kerry Centre on Wednesday, Li heard a report on the Qianhai Shenzhen-Hong Kong Modern Service Industry Cooperation Zone and underscored the need to give full play to its location and policy advantages, contributing to cooperation between Shenzhen and Hong Kong.

Li hosted a symposium during his inspection tour and listened to reports from relevant government departments and heads of companies based in Shenzhen City and Guangdong Province.

During the symposium, he said that China is in a critical period of economic transformation and upgrading. He underlined the importance of maintaining the country's determination to promote high-quality development, and of continuing efforts to shift its growth model, improve its economic structure, and push for greater growth momentum.

Efforts should be made to promote scientific and technological innovation, increase investment in basic research, focus on cultivating innovative enterprises, and accelerate the digital transformation of the manufacturing industry, Li said.

He stressed the importance of implementing reforms to stimulate the vitality of various business entities, accelerate the construction of a unified national market, and create a first-class business environment.

He urged efforts to introduce more creative initiatives in the steady expansion of institutional opening-up, stabilize international market shares, and make greater efforts to attract and utilize foreign capital.

Li fully affirmed Guangdong's achievements in economic and social development, and expressed hope that Guangdong would be at the forefront of the advancement of Chinese modernization and strive to make greater contributions to the overall development of the country.

Chinese Premier Li Qiang, also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, inspects Songshan Lake Materials Laboratory in south China's Guangdong Province, Aug. 22, 2023. Li made an inspection tour in south China's Guangdong Province from Tuesday to Thursday. (Xinhua/Yao Dawei)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)