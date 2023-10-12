Shanghai in the Eyes of Global Executives: A sustainable and innovative city

(People's Daily App) 15:38, October 12, 2023

Mary Barra, Chair and Chief Executive Officer of General Motors, shares her personal experience and the company's journey in Shanghai. She acknowledges that Shanghai has become one of the most vibrant and influential cities worldwide and believes that the city will enter an exciting new era of high-quality development.

(Video source: Wenhui Daily)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Wu Chaolan)