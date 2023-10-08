Blue Angels roar into San Francisco for Fleet Week

Ecns.cn) 10:30, October 08, 2023

The US Navy Blue Angels fly over the Golden Gate Bridge during the Fleet Week air show in San Francisco, California, U.S., Oct. 6, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Liu Guanguan)

The US Navy Blue Angels take flight during the Fleet Week air show in San Francisco, California, U.S., Oct. 6, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Liu Guanguan)

