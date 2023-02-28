California recovers after massive storm brings heavy rain, blizzard

Xinhua) 13:20, February 28, 2023

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 27 (Xinhua) -- Californians are focusing on cleanup on Monday after a powerful storm brought heavy rainfall, snowfall and strong winds to the most populous state in the United States over the past week.

The massive storm led to road closure, flooding, power outage, among other damages. Southern California, particularly the Los Angeles area, was slammed with record-breaking rain and snowfall Saturday that uprooted trees and flooded roads.

More than 48,000 Californians are still without power, according to PowerOutage.us. The majority are in Madera County in Central California, as another wave of storms is expected over the next three days.

Another weaker storm will impact the area from Sunday through Wednesday, according to the U.S. National Weather Service (NWS).

"While we won't see snow levels quite as low as this last storm, the Grapevine will still be affected. Make sure to check road conditions before any travel," the NWS Los Angeles tweeted.

