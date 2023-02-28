U.S. is averaging one chemical accident every two days: The Guardian

Xinhua) 10:48, February 28, 2023

LONDON, Feb. 27 (Xinhua) -- A Guardian analysis of data collected by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and by non-profit groups that track chemical accidents in the United States shows that accidental releases --through train derailments, truck crashes, pipeline ruptures or industrial plant leaks and spills -- are happening consistently across the country.

In the first seven weeks of 2023 alone, there were more than 30 incidents recorded by the Coalition to Prevent Chemical Disasters, roughly one every day and a half, The Guardian said on Saturday. Last year the coalition recorded 188, up from 177 in 2021.

The incidents logged by the coalition range widely in severity but each involves the accidental release of chemicals deemed to pose potential threats to human and environmental health, it said.

The precise number of hazardous chemical incidents is hard to determine because the United States has multiple agencies involved in response, but the EPA told the Guardian that over the past 10 years, the agency has "performed an average of 235 emergency response actions per year, including responses to discharges of hazardous chemicals or oil."

In all, roughly 200 million people are at regular risk, with many of them people of color, or otherwise disadvantaged communities, The Guardian quoted Mathy Stanislaus, who served as assistant administrator of the EPA's office of land and emergency management during the Obama administration, as saying.

"They live in daily fear of an accident," Stanislaus said.

Though industry representatives say the rate of accidents is trending down, worker and community advocates disagree, claiming that incomplete data and delays in reporting incidents give a false sense of improvement, it said.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)