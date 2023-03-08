Southern California to see more rains

Xinhua) 11:00, March 08, 2023

LOS ANGELES, March 7 (Xinhua) -- Los Angeles, the largest city in the U.S. state of California, is expected to get more rains as a "weak atmospheric river" is forecast for the Southern California region later this week.

Forecast rainfall is trending a bit higher across the region. Small stream and river flooding is possible, according to the latest forecast released Tuesday by the U.S. National Weather Service (NWS) Los Angeles.

Snow melt will increase the avalanche threat where deep snow persists, according to the forecast.

The rains likely will not start until Thursday and peak on Friday. There is still uncertainty in the exact amount and location, according to NWS Los Angeles.

California was hit by massive winter storms over the past weeks, which brought record-breaking rain and snowfall that led to road closure, flooding, power outage, among other damages.

