Strong Pacific storm brings more rain, snow to U.S. California

Xinhua) 13:15, March 30, 2023

LOS ANGELES, March 29 (Xinhua) -- A powerful Pacific storm continued to bring more rain, snow and damaging winds to the U.S. state of California on Wednesday.

The storm will move south along the West Coast through Thursday, bringing rounds of heavy coastal and low elevation rain, mountain snow, and high winds to Oregon and California, according to the U.S. National Weather Service (NWS).

Nearly four million people in California and Oregon were under strong wind alerts on Wednesday.

California has been hammered by at least 12 atmospheric rivers so far this season, which led to heavy persistent storms, record rainfall, snowfall, flooding, among other forms of damage.

Cities including Oakland and Monterey are on track to hit records for rain in March by the end of this week.

"Preceding storms have saturated soils which will result in trees coming down and the potential for more power outages," NWS meteorologist Roger Gass told CNN.

