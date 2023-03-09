California works to rescue residents trapped by snow

Vehicles are seen along a road with the snow-covered mountains as the background in Southern California's San Bernardino County, the United States, March 2, 2023. (Xinhua)

California Governor Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency in 13 counties last week, after brutal winter storms trapped residents with feet of snow, including in the hard-hit San Bernardino County.

LOS ANGELES, March 8 (Xinhua) -- Search crews in California, the most populous state of the United States, are working to rescue residents stranded in the state's mountain communities by recent heavy snow.

After the latest round of winter weather, the average water equivalent in the snowpack covering California's mountains ranges from 40 to 46 inches, almost double what the area typically sees this time of year, according to USA Today reports.

The heavy snowfall combined with high wind gusts have prompted avalanche warnings across parts of the central and southern Sierra Nevada.

Officials knew the San Bernardino County mountains were going to be hit by a bad storm days before an unprecedented blizzard rolled in, but they found themselves unprepared for the historic amount of snow and the disruptions it would bring, said a report of Los Angeles Times.

Forecasters said more snow and rain are expected to arrive in Northern California later this week, followed by potential flood concerns.

