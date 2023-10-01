Dream Three Kingdoms 2 Bronze Medal Match of Esports: Vietnam vs. Thailand
Team Thailand react during a break of the Dream Three Kingdoms 2 Bronze Medal Match of Esports between Vietnam and Thailand at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 30, 2023. (Xinhua/Yan Linyun)
Team Vietnam (L) and Team Thailand compete during the Dream Three Kingdoms 2 Bronze Medal Match of Esports between Vietnam and Thailand at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 30, 2023. (Xinhua/Yan Linyun)
Team Vietnam (L) and Team Thailand compete during the Dream Three Kingdoms 2 Bronze Medal Match of Esports between Vietnam and Thailand at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 30, 2023. (Xinhua/Yan Linyun)
Team Vietnam enter the venue before the Dream Three Kingdoms 2 Bronze Medal Match of Esports between Vietnam and Thailand at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 30, 2023. (Xinhua/Yan Linyun)
Team Thailand compete during the Dream Three Kingdoms 2 Bronze Medal Match of Esports between Vietnam and Thailand at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 30, 2023. (Xinhua/Yan Linyun)
Do Thanh Dat of Vietnam prepares before the Dream Three Kingdoms 2 Bronze Medal Match of Esports between Vietnam and Thailand at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 30, 2023. (Xinhua/Yan Linyun)
Team Thailand enter the venue before the Dream Three Kingdoms 2 Bronze Medal Match of Esports between Vietnam and Thailand at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 30, 2023. (Xinhua/Yan Linyun)
