Highlights of Athletics at 19th Asian Games

Xinhua) 09:41, October 01, 2023

Oluwakemi Mujidat Adekoya of Bahrain competes during the Women's 400m Final of Athletics at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 30, 2023. (Xinhua/Song Yanhua)

Oluwakemi Mujidat Adekoya of Bahrain reacts after the Women's 400m Final of Athletics at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 30, 2023. (Xinhua/Song Yanhua)

Birhanu Yemataw Balew of Bahrain reacts after the Men's 10000m Final of Athletics at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 30, 2023. (Xinhua/Jiang Han)

Ashraf Elseify of Qatar reacts after the Men's Hammer Throw Final of Athletics at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 30, 2023. (Xinhua/Jiang Han)

Gold medalist Oluwakemi Mujidat Adekoya(C) of Bahrain, silver medalist Salwa Eid Naser Naser(L) of Bahrain and bronze medalist Vallabouy Shereen Samson of Malaysia attend the victory ceremony for the Women's 400m Final of Athletics at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 30, 2023. (Xinhua/Jiang Han)

Oluwakemi Mujidat Adekoya(1st R) of Bahrain competes during the Women's 400m Final of Athletics at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 30, 2023. (Xinhua/Sun Fei)

Ernest John Obiena of the Philippines reacts during the Men's Pole Vault of Athletics at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 30, 2023. (Xinhua/Li Yibo)

Ernest John Obiena of the Philippines reacts during the Men's Pole Vault of Athletics at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 30, 2023. (Xinhua/Li Yibo)

Ernest John Obiena of the Philippines competes during the Men's Pole Vault of Athletics at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 30, 2023. (Xinhua/Li Yibo)

Ernest John Obiena of the Philippines celebrates after the Men's Pole Vault of Athletics at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 30, 2023. (Xinhua/Li Yibo)

Ernest John Obiena of the Philippines reacts during the Men's Pole Vault of Athletics at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 30, 2023. (Xinhua/Li Yibo)

A technical official (C) gets injured during the Men's Hammer Throw Final of Athletics at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 30, 2023. (Xinhua/Song Yanhua)

Yao Jie of China competes during the Men's Pole Vault of Athletics at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 30, 2023. (Xinhua/Li Yibo)

Ernest John Obiena of the Philippines reacts during the Men's Pole Vault of Athletics at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 30, 2023. (Xinhua/Li Yibo)

Salwa Eid Naser Naser of Bahrain competes during the Women's 400m Final of Athletics at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 30, 2023. (Xinhua/Jiang Han)

Oluwakemi Mujidat Adekoya(3rd L) of Bahrain competes during the Women's 400m Final of Athletics at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 30, 2023. (Xinhua/Sun Fei)

Oluwakemi Mujidat Adekoya(R) of Bahrain and Hoang Thi Minh Hanh of Vietnam compete during the Women's 400m Final of Athletics at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 30, 2023. (Xinhua/Sun Fei)

Huang Bokai of China competes during the Men's Pole Vault of Athletics at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 30, 2023. (Xinhua/Li Yibo)

Yousef Ahmed M Masrahi of Saudi Arabia reacts after the Men's 400m Final of Athletics at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 30, 2023. (Xinhua/Song Yanhua)

Yousef Ahmed M Masrahi (2nd R) of Saudi Arabia competes during the Men's 400m Final of Athletics at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 30, 2023. (Xinhua/Sun Fei)

Wang Qi of China celebrates after the Men's Hammer Throw Final of Athletics at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 30, 2023. (Xinhua/Song Yanhua)

Xie Zhenye of China reacts before the Men's 100m Semifinal of Athletics at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 30, 2023. (Xinhua/Li Yibo)

Yousef Ahmed M Masrahi of Saudi Arabia reacts after the Men's 400m Final of Athletics at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 30, 2023. (Xinhua/Jiang Wenyao)

Yousef Ahmed M Masrahi (R) of Saudi Arabia hugs Abbas Yusuf Abbas Ali of Bahrain after the Men's 400m Final of Athletics at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 30, 2023. (Xinhua/Jiang Wenyao)

Wang Qi (L) of China and Ashraf Elseify of Qatar celebrate after the Men's Hammer Throw Final of Athletics at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 30, 2023. (Xinhua/Song Yanhua)

Yousef Ahmed M Masrahi of Saudi Arabia competes during the Men's 400m Final of Athletics at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 30, 2023. (Xinhua/Jiang Han)

Yousef Ahmed M Masrahi (2nd R) of Saudi Arabia competes during the Men's 400m Final of Athletics at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 30, 2023. (Xinhua/Jiang Han)

Yousef Ahmed M Masrahi of Saudi Arabia reacts after the Men's 400m Final of Athletics at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 30, 2023. (Xinhua/Jiang Han)

Yousef Ahmed M Masrahi of Saudi Arabia reacts after the Men's 400m Final of Athletics at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 30, 2023. (Xinhua/Jiang Han)

Yousef Ahmed M Masrahi (2nd R) of Saudi Arabia competes during the Men's 400m Final of Athletics at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 30, 2023. (Xinhua/Jiang Han)

Xie Zhenye of China reacts before the Men's 100m Semifinal of Athletics at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 30, 2023. (Xinhua/Li Yibo)

Chen Guanfeng (2nd L) of China competes during the Men's 100m Semifinal of Athletics at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 30, 2023. (Xinhua/Li Yibo)

Abdullah Abkar Mohammed (R) of Saudi Arabia greets Koike Yuki of Japan after the Men's 100m Semifinal of Athletics at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 30, 2023. (Xinhua/Jiang Han)

Xie Zhenye (C) of China competes during the Men's 100m Semifinal of Athletics at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 30, 2023. (Xinhua/Jiang Wenyao)

Athletes compete during the Men's 100m Semifinal of Athletics at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 30, 2023. (Xinhua/Jiang Wenyao)

Salwa Eid Naser Naser of Bahrain competes during the Women's 400m Final of Athletics at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 30, 2023. (Xinhua/Jiang Wenyao)

Hoang Thi Anh Thuc(L) of Vietnam and Hoang Thi Minh Hanh of Vietnam react after the Women's 400m Final of Athletics at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 30, 2023. (Xinhua/Jiang Wenyao)

Athletes compete during the Women's 400m Final of Athletics at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 30, 2023. (Xinhua/Jiang Wenyao)

Athletes compete during the Women's 400m Final of Athletics at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 30, 2023. (Xinhua/Jiang Wenyao)

Athletes compete during the Men's 100m Semifinal of Athletics at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 30, 2023. (Xinhua/Jiang Wenyao)

Chen Cai-Juan of Chinese Taipei reacts during the Women's Heptathlon Shot Put of Athletics at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 30, 2023. (Xinhua/Song Yanhua)

Athletes compete during the Men's 100m Semifinal of Athletics at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 30, 2023. (Xinhua/Sun Fei)

Liu Jingyi of China competes during the Women's Heptathlon Shot Put of Athletics at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 30, 2023. (Xinhua/Jiang Han)

(Web editor: Xian Jiangnan, Wu Chaolan)