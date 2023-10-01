Wang Shuang leads China past Thailand to reach Asiad women's football semifinals

October 01, 2023

HANGZHOU, Sept. 30 (Xinhua) -- Wang Shuang scored twice as China crushed Thailand 4-0 to reach the women's football semifinals at the Hangzhou Asiad here on Saturday.

"Our players showed their best in this game. I am very glad to win and we will prepare for the next game," China's coach Shui Qingxia said after the match.

Wang Shanshan opened the scoreline early for China with a header in the third minute, while Wang Shuang added a brace in the 41st and 51st minutes to make it 3-0 for the hosts.

In the 81st minute, Yang Lina latched onto a loose ball after chaos in the box to fire home China's fourth and seal the victory.

"The Chinese players are good individually and have a lot of experience. They are also playing at home, so many supporters will come to watch them. These things give China a good chance to win the gold medal," said Thailand coach Naruephon Kaenson.

China will next take on Japan, who thrashed the Philippines 8-1.

"We will get fully prepared just like for tonight's game, we will analyze our opponents and they will do the same thing," Shui said.

"We will follow our own plan in the semifinal. Japan has many quality players and I believe it will be a good match," she added.

Elsewhere, DPR Korea upset South Korea 4-1 to meet Uzbekistan in the other semifinal.

