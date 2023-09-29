Feature: Laotians send encouragements to Lao athletes, praise Hangzhou Asian Games opening ceremony

Xinhua) 11:58, September 29, 2023

VIENTIANE, Sept. 29 (Xinhua) -- The Lao public are sending motivational wishes to the Lao athletes, urging them to do their best during the 19th Asian Games in China's Hangzhou, while praising the spectacular opening ceremony of the event.

Some 150 Lao athletes are competing in 16 sports including Wushu, sepak takraw, cycling, taekwondo, boxing, judo, karate, wrestling, ju-jitsu, swimming, golf, e-sports, gymnastics, baseball, shooting and track and field events.

Samak Siphanthong, a 32-year-old man, who has been a sports fan since his childhood told Xinhua on Sunday that, "I believe that all athletes have been trained hard in order to achieve better results in this event and the hard work will pay off, and, above all, I hope this competition would be an excellent opportunity for Lao athletes to develop skills to another levels."

Samak said he wished Lao athletes could bring the medals and honor back to the country.

Laos' female sepak takraw team won a bronze medal in their sepak takraw event in the semifinals on Thursday. The Lao men's sepak takraw team won another bronze medal on Wednesday in the semifinals.

The teams are competing in more sepak takraw events so they have more opportunities to add to their medal haul.

The eagerly awaited 19th Asian Games officially commenced on Saturday night, presenting a dazzling display that celebrated the richness of Chinese culture and history and emphasized unity in diversity.

Discussing his impressions of the opening ceremony, Samak said, "I watched several videos of the opening ceremony. It was really amazing! I've never seen anything like this before. The setup was very nice and I was fascinated by China's remarkable advancement in technology."

"I believe it will be an unforgettable experience for all attendees."

Phetpaphay Sichan, a vendor in Lao capital Vientiane, talking about the video of the Games' opening ceremony, "It was very impressive and iconic. The lighting of the opening ceremony was incredible. I watched it several times."

Phetpaphay is a big fan of boxing and sepak takraw. He expressed hope that Lao teams would win more medals for the Southeast Asian nation.

He said, "I hope Lao athletes can achieve a lot of success in the event."

Additionally, many people are sending encouraging messages to Laos' teams through social media platforms.

"We are so proud of you."

"You can do it. We believe in you!"

"Keep going. Putting all your effort into the match!"

Besides, the opening ceremony of the Hangzhou Asian Games has also made the headlines on social media in Laos, with the public showing praise for the amazing performances and technological innovations at the ceremony.

"This is beautiful and so impressive!"

"Wow! China has done a fantastic job."

"China's advanced technology is stunning."

The 19th Asian Games is scheduled to be held between Sept. 23 and Oct. 8.

The Hangzhou Asian Games, postponed by a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, is the third instance of China hosting the Asiad, following Beijing in 1990 and Guangzhou in 2010.

