Medal table of Hangzhou Asiad on September 30

Xinhua) 09:32, October 01, 2023

HANGZHOU, Sept. 30 (Xinhua) -- Following is the medal table of the 19th Asian Games after the competition on Saturday (tabulated under team, gold, silver, bronze and total):

1. China 114 68 34 216

2. Japan 28 38 39 105

3. South Korea 27 29 54 110

4. India 10 14 14 38

5. Uzbekistan 10 11 16 37

6. Thailand 8 4 14 26

7. Chinese Taipei 7 9 9 25

8. Hong Kong, China 5 15 18 38

9. DPR Korea 5 7 4 16

10. Iran 3 11 11 25

11. Kazakhstan 3 4 19 26

12. Malaysia 3 3 12 18

13. Indonesia 3 3 10 16

14. Bahrain 3 1 2 6

15. Singapore 2 5 4 11

16. Vietnam 1 2 12 15

17. Qatar 1 2 2 5

18. Philippines 1 1 6 8

19. United Arab Emirates 1 1 4 6

20. Macao, China 1 1 2 4

Tajikistan 1 1 2 4

22. Kuwait 1 1 1 3

23. Kyrgyzstan 1 0 2 3

24. Saudi Arabia 1 0 1 2

25. Mongolia 0 2 5 7

26. Jordan 0 2 1 3

27. Turkmenistan 0 1 2 3

28. Pakistan 0 1 1 2

29. Brunei 0 1 0 1

Oman 0 1 0 1

Sri Lanka 0 1 0 1

32. Afghanistan 0 0 3 3

33. Laos 0 0 2 2

34. Bangladesh 0 0 1 1

Iraq 0 0 1 1

Lebanon 0 0 1 1

