Highlights of Weightlifting matches at 19th Asian Games

Xinhua) 09:37, October 01, 2023

Gold medalist Ri Songgum (C) of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK), silver medalist Jiang Huihua (L) of China and bronze medalist Thanyathon Ukcharoen of Thailand attend the awarding ceremony for the Women's 49Kg Group A of Weightlifting at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 30, 2023. (Xinhua/Yang Lei)

Bronze medalist Hou Zhihui (R) of China attends the awarding ceremony for the Women's 55Kg Group A match of Weightlifting at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 30, 2023. (Xinhua/Yang Lei)

Hou Zhihui of China competes during Women's 55Kg Group A match of Weightlifting at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 30, 2023. (Xinhua/Yang Lei)

Ri Songgum of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) reacts during the Women's 49Kg Group A of Weightlifting at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 30, 2023. (Xinhua/Yang Lei)

Ri Songgum of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) competes during the Women's 49Kg Group A of Weightlifting at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 30, 2023. (Xinhua/Yang Lei)

Ri Songgum of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) attends the awarding ceremony for the Women's 49Kg Group A of Weightlifting at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 30, 2023. (Xinhua/Yang Lei)

Jiang Huihua of China competes during the Women's 49Kg Group A of Weightlifting at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 30, 2023. (Xinhua/Yang Lei)

Jiang Huihua of China reacts during the Women's 49Kg Group A of Weightlifting at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 30, 2023. (Xinhua/Yang Lei)

Silver medalist Jiang Huihua of China attends the awarding ceremony for during the Women's 49Kg Group A of Weightlifting at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 30, 2023. (Xinhua/Yang Lei)

Ri Songgum (L) of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) reacts during the Women's 49Kg Group A of Weightlifting at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 30, 2023. (Xinhua/Yang Lei)

Ri Songgum of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) attends the awarding ceremony for the Women's 49Kg Group A of Weightlifting at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 30, 2023. (Xinhua/Yang Lei)

Bronze medalist Thanyathon Ukcharoen of Thailand attends the awarding ceremony for the Women's 49Kg Group A of Weightlifting at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 30, 2023. (Xinhua/Yang Lei)

Thanyathon Ukcharoen of Thailand competes during the Women's 49Kg Group A of Weightlifting at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 30, 2023. (Xinhua/Yang Lei)

Ri Songgum (L) of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) competes during the Women's 49Kg Group A of Weightlifting at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 30, 2023. (Xinhua/Yang Lei)

