China's Xie wins men's 100m gold at Hangzhou Asiad

Xinhua) 09:39, October 01, 2023

Xie Zhenye of China celebrates after the Men's 100m Final of Athletics at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 30, 2023. (Xinhua/Jiang Wenyao)

HANGZHOU, Sept. 30 (Xinhua) -- China's Xie Zhenye clinched the men's 100m gold at the Hangzhou Asian Games here on Saturday.

Xie emerged victorious with 9.97 seconds. Boonson Puripol of Thailand took the silver in 10.02, while Muhammad Azeem Bin Mohd Fahmi of Malaysia rounded out the podium in 10.11.

Xie Zhenye (4th L) of China reacts before the Men's 100m Final of Athletics at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 30, 2023. (Xinhua/Jiang Wenyao)

Xie Zhenye (4th L) of China competes during the Men's 100m Final of Athletics at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 30, 2023. (Xinhua/Jiang Wenyao)

