19th Asian Games: Basketball matches

Xinhua) 09:54, October 01, 2023

Athletes compete during the Men's Preliminary Round Group match of Basketball between Jordan and Philippines at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 30, 2023. (Xinhua/Meng Yongmin)

Athletes compete during the Men's Preliminary Round Group match of Basketball between Jordan and Philippines at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 30, 2023. (Xinhua/Pan Yulong)

Athletes compete during the Men's Preliminary Round Group match of Basketball between Jordan and Philippines at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 30, 2023. (Xinhua/Pan Yulong)

Athletes compete during the Men's Preliminary Round Group match of Basketball between Jordan and Philippines at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 30, 2023. (Xinhua/Pan Yulong)

Justin Brownlee (C) of Philippines competes during the Men's Preliminary Round Group match of Basketball between Jordan and Philippines at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 30, 2023. (Xinhua/Pan Yulong)

Justin Brownlee (C) of Philippines competes during the Men's Preliminary Round Group match of Basketball between Jordan and Philippines at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 30, 2023. (Xinhua/Pan Yulong)

Justin Brownlee of Philippines competes during the Men's Preliminary Round Group match of Basketball between Jordan and Philippines at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 30, 2023. (Xinhua/Pan Yulong)

Wang Xinyu (L) of China competes during Women's U23 Quarterfinal of 3X3 Basketball between Kazakhstan and China at the 19th Asian Games in Huzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 30, 2023. (Xinhua/Chen Bin)

Wang Jiahui (L) of China competes during Women's U23 Quarterfinal of 3X3 Basketball between Kazakhstan and China at the 19th Asian Games in Huzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 30, 2023. (Xinhua/Chen Bin)

Diana Bushmeleva (L) of Kazakhstan competes during Women's U23 Quarterfinal of 3X3 Basketball between Kazakhstan and China at the 19th Asian Games in Huzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 30, 2023. (Xinhua/Chen Bin)

Chan Wing Yan (C) of China's Hong Kong competes during Women's U23 Qualifications to Quarterfinal of 3X3 Basketball between Japan and China's Hong kong at the 19th Asian Games in Huzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 30, 2023. (Xinhua/Chen Bin)

Chan Wing Yan (1st R) of China's Hong Kong competes during Women's U23 Qualifications to Quarterfinal of 3X3 Basketball between Japan and China's Hong kong at the 19th Asian Games in Huzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 30, 2023. (Xinhua/Chen Bin)

Navid Rezaeifar (R) of Iran competes during the Men's Preliminary Round Group match of Basketball between Iran and Kazakhstan at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 30, 2023. (Xinhua/Pan Yulong)

Mohammadsina Vahedi (R) of Iran competes during the Men's Preliminary Round Group match of Basketball between Iran and Kazakhstan at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 30, 2023. (Xinhua/Pan Yulong)

Mohammad Shahrian Nasl (1st L) of Iran competes during the Men's Preliminary Round Group match of Basketball between Iran and Kazakhstan at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 30, 2023. (Xinhua/Pan Yulong)

Kubota Mayu Lucy (top) of Japan competes during Women's U23 Qualifications to Quarterfinal of 3X3 Basketball between Japan and China's Hong kong at the 19th Asian Games in Huzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 30, 2023. (Xinhua/Chen Bin)

Arsalan Kazemi Naeini (2nd R) of Iran competes during the Men's Preliminary Round Group match of Basketball between Iran and Kazakhstan at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 30, 2023. (Xinhua/Pan Yulong)

Hasan Aliakbari (L) of Iran competes during the Men's Preliminary Round Group match of Basketball between Iran and Kazakhstan at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 30, 2023. (Xinhua/Pan Yulong)

Ho Hou In of China's Macao competes during Men's Qualifications to Quarterfinal of 3X3 Basketball between Japan and China's Macao at the 19th Asian Games in Huzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 30, 2023. (Xinhua/Chen Bin)

Zeng Pucheng (R) of China's Macao competes with Shimokawa Takumi of Japan during Men's Qualifications to Quarterfinal of 3X3 Basketball between Japan and China's Macao at the 19th Asian Games in Huzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 30, 2023. (Xinhua/Chen Bin)

Ho Hou In (L) of China's Macao competes with Tanaka Haruaki of Japan during Men's Qualifications to Quarterfinal of 3X3 Basketball between Japan and China's Macao at the 19th Asian Games in Huzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 30, 2023. (Xinhua/Chen Bin)

