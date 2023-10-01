Martyrs' Day commemorated across China

Xinhua) 09:53, October 01, 2023

People attend a commemorative event held at the cemetery for martyrs of the Guangzhou Uprising in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, Sept. 30, 2023. China's 10th Martyrs' Day falls on Saturday. Commemoration ceremonies were held across the country to honor fallen national heroes. (Xinhua/Lu Hanxin)

Flower baskets are presented as a tribute to martyrs during a commemorative event at the Chinese People's Volunteers (CPV) martyrs' cemetery in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province, Sept. 30, 2023. China's 10th Martyrs' Day falls on Saturday. Commemoration ceremonies were held across the country to honor fallen national heroes. (Xinhua/Long Lei)

Firefighters attend a commemorative event at Minxi revolutionary martyrs' cemetery in Longyan, southeast China's Fujian Province, Sept. 30, 2023. China's 10th Martyrs' Day falls on Saturday. Commemoration ceremonies were held across the country to honor fallen national heroes. (Photo by Zhou Yangdong/Xinhua)

A ceremony to present flower baskets to fallen national heroes is held at the People's Square in Urumqi, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Sept. 30, 2023. China's 10th Martyrs' Day falls on Saturday. Commemoration ceremonies were held across the country to honor fallen national heroes. (Xinhua/Ding Lei)

