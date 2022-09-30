Home>>
Beijing holds ceremony to mark Martyrs' Day
(Xinhua) 15:09, September 30, 2022
A ceremony offering floral tribute to fallen national heroes is held at Tian'anmen Square to mark the Martyrs' Day in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 30, 2022. (Xinhua/Rao Aimin)
