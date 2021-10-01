Languages

Friday, October 01, 2021

Ceremony held at Tian'anmen Square to mark Martyrs' Day in Beijing

(Xinhua) 09:34, October 01, 2021

A ceremony offering floral tribute to fallen national heroes is held at Tian'anmen Square to mark the Martyrs' Day in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 30, 2021. (Xinhua/Yue Yuewei)


Photos

