Ceremony held at Tian'anmen Square to mark Martyrs' Day in Beijing

Xinhua) 09:34, October 01, 2021

A ceremony offering floral tribute to fallen national heroes is held at Tian'anmen Square to mark the Martyrs' Day in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 30, 2021. (Xinhua/Yue Yuewei)

