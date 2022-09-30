Home>>
Xi pays tribute to national heroes on Martyrs' Day
(Xinhua) 14:10, September 30, 2022
BEIJING, Sept. 30 (Xinhua) -- Xi Jinping and other leaders of the Communist Party of China and the state attended a ceremony on Friday morning in Tian'anmen Square in Beijing to present flower baskets to fallen national heroes.
The event was held to mark Martyrs' Day, a day ahead of the National Day.
(Web editor: Shi Xi, Bianji)
Photos
Related Stories
- Ceremony held at Tian'anmen Square to mark Martyrs' Day in Beijing
- Xi to attend Martyrs' Day event, present flowers in Tian'anmen Square
- Ceremony presenting flower baskets to deceased national heroes held to mark Martyrs' Day
- Martyrs' Day marked in Beijing
- More than 4,000 representatives of public pay tribute to national heroes in Beijing
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.