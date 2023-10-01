Ceremony held in Tian'anmen Square to mark Martyrs' Day
A ceremony presenting flower baskets to fallen national heroes to mark the Martyrs' Day is held in Tian'anmen Square in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 30, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhai Jianlan)
A ceremony presenting flower baskets to fallen national heroes to mark the Martyrs' Day is held in Tian'anmen Square in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 30, 2023. (Xinhua/Yin Bogu)
A ceremony presenting flower baskets to fallen national heroes to mark the Martyrs' Day is held in Tian'anmen Square in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 30, 2023. (Xinhua/Shen Hong)
A ceremony presenting flower baskets to fallen national heroes to mark the Martyrs' Day is held in Tian'anmen Square in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 30, 2023. (Xinhua/Liu Bin)
A ceremony presenting flower baskets to fallen national heroes to mark the Martyrs' Day is held in Tian'anmen Square in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 30, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhai Jianlan)
A ceremony presenting flower baskets to fallen national heroes to mark the Martyrs' Day is held in Tian'anmen Square in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 30, 2023. (Xinhua/Shen Hong)
A ceremony presenting flower baskets to fallen national heroes to mark the Martyrs' Day is held in Tian'anmen Square in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 30, 2023. (Xinhua/Yue Yuewei)
A ceremony presenting flower baskets to fallen national heroes to mark the Martyrs' Day is held in Tian'anmen Square in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 30, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhai Jianlan)
A ceremony presenting flower baskets to fallen national heroes to mark the Martyrs' Day is held in Tian'anmen Square in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 30, 2023. (Xinhua/Yue Yuewei)
A ceremony presenting flower baskets to fallen national heroes to mark the Martyrs' Day is held in Tian'anmen Square in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 30, 2023. (Xinhua/Rao Aimin)
A ceremony presenting flower baskets to fallen national heroes to mark the Martyrs' Day is held in Tian'anmen Square in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 30, 2023. (Xinhua/Liu Bin)
A ceremony presenting flower baskets to fallen national heroes to mark the Martyrs' Day is held in Tian'anmen Square in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 30, 2023. (Xinhua/Yin Bogu)
A ceremony presenting flower baskets to fallen national heroes to mark the Martyrs' Day is held in Tian'anmen Square in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 30, 2023. (Xinhua/Shen Hong)
A ceremony presenting flower baskets to fallen national heroes to mark the Martyrs' Day is held in Tian'anmen Square in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 30, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhai Jianlan)
A ceremony presenting flower baskets to fallen national heroes to mark the Martyrs' Day is held in Tian'anmen Square in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 30, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhai Jianlan)
A ceremony presenting flower baskets to fallen national heroes to mark the Martyrs' Day is held in Tian'anmen Square in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 30, 2023. (Xinhua/Yin Bogu)
A ceremony presenting flower baskets to fallen national heroes to mark the Martyrs' Day is held in Tian'anmen Square in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 30, 2023. (Xinhua/Shen Hong)
A ceremony presenting flower baskets to fallen national heroes to mark the Martyrs' Day is held in Tian'anmen Square in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 30, 2023. (Xinhua/Yue Yuewei)
A ceremony presenting flower baskets to fallen national heroes to mark the Martyrs' Day is held in Tian'anmen Square in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 30, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhai Jianlan)
A ceremony presenting flower baskets to fallen national heroes to mark the Martyrs' Day is held in Tian'anmen Square in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 30, 2023. (Xinhua/Yue Yuewei)
A ceremony presenting flower baskets to fallen national heroes to mark the Martyrs' Day is held in Tian'anmen Square in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 30, 2023. (Xinhua/Liu Bin)
A ceremony presenting flower baskets to fallen national heroes to mark the Martyrs' Day is held in Tian'anmen Square in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 30, 2023. (Xinhua/Shen Hong)
A ceremony presenting flower baskets to fallen national heroes to mark the Martyrs' Day is held in Tian'anmen Square in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 30, 2023. (Xinhua/Shen Hong)
A ceremony presenting flower baskets to fallen national heroes to mark the Martyrs' Day is held in Tian'anmen Square in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 30, 2023. (Xinhua/Yin Bogu)
A ceremony presenting flower baskets to fallen national heroes to mark the Martyrs' Day is held in Tian'anmen Square in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 30, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhai Jianlan)
A ceremony presenting flower baskets to fallen national heroes to mark the Martyrs' Day is held in Tian'anmen Square in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 30, 2023. (Xinhua/Yue Yuewei)
A ceremony presenting flower baskets to fallen national heroes to mark the Martyrs' Day is held in Tian'anmen Square in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 30, 2023. (Xinhua/Yue Yuewei)
Photos
Related Stories
- Commemoration ceremonies held across China to honor fallen national heroes on Martyrs' Day
- Martyrs' Day ceremony of presenting flower baskets to fallen national heroes held in Beijing
- Beijing holds ceremony to mark Martyrs' Day
- Xi pays tribute to national heroes on Martyrs' Day
- Ceremony held at Tian'anmen Square to mark Martyrs' Day in Beijing
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.