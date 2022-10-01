We Are China

Commemoration ceremonies held across China to honor fallen national heroes on Martyrs' Day

Xinhua) 10:51, October 01, 2022

People pay a silent tribute to martyrs during a commemorative event at the People's Square in Urumqi, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Sept. 30, 2022.

Commemoration ceremonies were held across China on Friday to honor fallen national heroes on Martyrs' Day. (Xinhua/Ding Lei)

Students pay a tribute to martyrs during a commemorative event at the People's Square in Urumqi, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Sept. 30, 2022.

Commemoration ceremonies were held across China on Friday to honor fallen national heroes on Martyrs' Day. (Xinhua/Ding Lei)

Flower baskets are presented as a tribute to martyrs during a commemorative event at the Chinese People's Volunteers (CPV) martyrs' cemetery in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province, Sept. 30, 2022.

Commemoration ceremonies were held across China on Friday to honor fallen national heroes on Martyrs' Day. (Xinhua/Yang Qing)

Flower baskets are presented as a tribute to martyrs during a commemorative event at the Chinese People's Volunteers (CPV) martyrs' cemetery in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province, Sept. 30, 2022.

Commemoration ceremonies were held across China on Friday to honor fallen national heroes on Martyrs' Day. (Xinhua/Li Ang)

People pay a silent tribute during a commemorative event at the Chinese People's Volunteers (CPV) martyrs' cemetery in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province, Sept. 30, 2022.

Commemoration ceremonies were held across China on Friday to honor fallen national heroes on Martyrs' Day. (Xinhua/Yang Qing)

Members of the Chinese Young Pioneers (CYP), a national mass organization for Chinese children, pay a tribute during a commemorative event at Songjiang Martyrs' Cemetery in east China's Shanghai, Sept. 30, 2022.

Commemoration ceremonies were held across China on Friday to honor fallen national heroes on Martyrs' Day. (Xinhua/Fang Zhe)

A commemorative event is held at Songjiang Martyrs' Cemetery in east China's Shanghai, Sept. 30, 2022.

Commemoration ceremonies were held across China on Friday to honor fallen national heroes on Martyrs' Day. (Xinhua/Fang Zhe)

A commemorative event is held at Songjiang Martyrs' Cemetery in east China's Shanghai, Sept. 30, 2022.

Commemoration ceremonies were held across China on Friday to honor fallen national heroes on Martyrs' Day. (Xinhua/Fang Zhe)

Members of the Chinese Young Pioneers (CYP), a national mass organization for Chinese children, sweep tombstones of martyrs during a commemorative event at Longhua Revolutionary Martyrs' Cemetery in east China's Shanghai, Sept. 30, 2022.

Commemoration ceremonies were held across China on Friday to honor fallen national heroes on Martyrs' Day. (Xinhua/Wang Xiang)

People pay a silent tribute during a commemorative event in southwest China's Chongqing, Sept. 30, 2022.

Commemoration ceremonies were held across China on Friday to honor fallen national heroes on Martyrs' Day. (Xinhua/Tang Yi)

(Web editor: Wu Chaolan, Bianji)