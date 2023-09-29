World champion Qin on his way to repeating breaststroke hat-trick at Hangzhou Asiad

Xinhua) 11:18, September 29, 2023

HANGZHOU, Sept. 28 (Xinhua) -- China's swimming sensation Qin Haiyang powered to the 200m breaststroke gold medal on Thursday, adding to his 100m crown at the Hangzhou Asian Games.

Qin timed a Games record two minutes and 7.03 seconds to claim the gold, but the result was far behind his 2:05.48 world record set at the Fukuoka worlds in July.

As the first swimmer in history to sweep three breaststroke gold medals in a single World Championships, the 24-year-old Chinese star will try to repeat his achievement at the Asiad. He will compete in the 50m breast on Friday.

"I was hoping to swim under 2:07. I wasn't far off, but I guess this means I still relaxed a little," he said.

Talking about competing at a home Games, he said, "It's definitely different when we are the hosts. A lot more is within your control - we are pampered in that sense."

As for his plans for the National Day holiday, Qin added, "I will prepare for competing overseas. We need to get used to the time zone and environment on the European circuit so that we are prepared for Paris 2024."

His countryman Dong Zhihao came second in 2:08.67, while Japan's Ippei Watanabe finished third in 2:09.91.

