Farmers harvest apples in NW China's Shaanxi
(People's Daily Online) 13:17, September 28, 2023
|A farmer picks apples in an orchard in Jingbian county, Yulin city, northwest China's Shaanxi Province. (Photo/Bai Lingyan)
Farmers have been harvesting apples recently at orchards of a cooperative in Long'er village, Longzhou town, Jingbian county, Yulin city, northwest China's Shaanxi Province.
This year, the planting area of apple trees in the county reaches 114,200 mu (7,613 hectares), including more than 78,200 mu of trees that bear fruits. The total output of apples is expected to reach 94,600 tonnes, generating total output worth 961 million yuan ($131.6 million).
The apple industry has become a pillar industry that boosts the locals' incomes and the rapid development of the local economy.
