Apple announces new products
Apple CEO Tim Cook attends a product launch event in San Francisco Bay Area, California, the United States, Sept. 7, 2022. Apple on Wednesday announced new products during a product launch event held in the Steve Jobs Theater. (Xinhua)
New Apple products are displayed in San Francisco Bay Area, California, the United States, Sept. 7, 2022. Apple on Wednesday announced new products during a product launch event held in the Steve Jobs Theater. (Xinhua)
New Apple products are introduced during a product launch event in San Francisco Bay Area, California, the United States, Sept. 7, 2022. Apple on Wednesday announced new products during a product launch event held in the Steve Jobs Theater. (Xinhua)
New Apple products are displayed in San Francisco Bay Area, California, the United States, Sept. 7, 2022. Apple on Wednesday announced new products during a product launch event held in the Steve Jobs Theater. (Xinhua)
New Apple products are introduced during a product launch event in San Francisco Bay Area, California, the United States, Sept. 7, 2022. Apple on Wednesday announced new products during a product launch event held in the Steve Jobs Theater. (Xinhua)
Photos
Related Stories
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.