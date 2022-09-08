Apple announces new products

Xinhua) 16:38, September 08, 2022

Apple CEO Tim Cook attends a product launch event in San Francisco Bay Area, California, the United States, Sept. 7, 2022. Apple on Wednesday announced new products during a product launch event held in the Steve Jobs Theater. (Xinhua)

New Apple products are displayed in San Francisco Bay Area, California, the United States, Sept. 7, 2022. Apple on Wednesday announced new products during a product launch event held in the Steve Jobs Theater. (Xinhua)

New Apple products are introduced during a product launch event in San Francisco Bay Area, California, the United States, Sept. 7, 2022. Apple on Wednesday announced new products during a product launch event held in the Steve Jobs Theater. (Xinhua)

New Apple products are displayed in San Francisco Bay Area, California, the United States, Sept. 7, 2022. Apple on Wednesday announced new products during a product launch event held in the Steve Jobs Theater. (Xinhua)

New Apple products are introduced during a product launch event in San Francisco Bay Area, California, the United States, Sept. 7, 2022. Apple on Wednesday announced new products during a product launch event held in the Steve Jobs Theater. (Xinhua)

(Web editor: Liang Jun, Bianji)