Chinese embassy in Eritrea marks 74th founding anniversary of PRC

Xinhua) 14:42, September 28, 2023

ASMARA, Sept. 27 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese community in Eritrea celebrated the 74th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China (PRC), which falls on Oct. 1, on Tuesday evening with cultural activities.

The Chinese National Day reception, held by the Chinese Embassy in the Eritrean capital, Asmara, brought together Eritrean government officials, members of the diplomatic missions in Eritrea, as well as members of the Chinese community in the Red Sea nation.

The reception event featured cultural art performances by Chinese and Eritrean youth, traditional Eritrean and Chinese dances, and a Chinese Kung Fu show, among other activities.

Dai Demao, the charge d'affaires of the Chinese Embassy in Eritrea, said that in the past 74 years, the Chinese nation has embarked on a magnificent path towards national rejuvenation.

"At present, the Chinese people, under the leadership of the Communist Party of China, are advancing the rejuvenation of the Chinese nation on all fronts through a Chinese path to modernization," Dai said.

This year marks the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Eritrea.

"At present, China and Eritrea have established a strategic partnership. China and Eritrea are partners in mutually beneficial cooperation," said Dai.

Describing China and Eritrea as "comrades through thick and thin," the Chinese diplomat said economic and trade cooperation between the two countries has been developing steadily. Dai also noted that China and Eritrea have consistently conducted practical cooperation in the fields of health, agriculture, education, and culture, among others.

