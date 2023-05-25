Xi calls for enhancing all-round cooperation between China, Eritrea

Xinhua) 08:19, May 25, 2023

BEIJING, May 24 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Wednesday called for taking the 30th anniversary of China-Eritrea diplomatic relations as an opportunity to strengthen all-round cooperation and push forward the China-Eritrea strategic partnership to a new level.

Xi made the remarks when exchanging congratulatory messages with Eritrean President Isaias Afwerki to celebrate the 30th anniversary of bilateral diplomatic ties.

Xi pointed out that over the past 30 years, China-Eritrea relations have withstood changes in the international landscape, and the two sides have always been sincere and friendly to each other, made progress together, and firmly supported each other on issues concerning their respective core interests and major concerns.

Noting that President Isaias paid a successful state visit to China not long ago, Xi said they had an in-depth exchange of views on further deepening bilateral relations as well as international and regional issues of common interest and reached many important consensuses.

Xi stressed that he attaches great importance to the development of bilateral ties and stands ready to work with President Isaias to take the 30th anniversary of China-Eritrea diplomatic relations as an opportunity to consolidate mutual support, strengthen all-round cooperation, and push forward the China-Eritrea strategic partnership to a new level.

For his part, Isaias said Eritrea and China enjoy a time-honored friendship, and China had provided moral and material support to the Eritrean people in their struggle for national independence.

Eritrea-China relations have continued to develop over the past 30 years, he said, noting that he paid a successful state visit to China not long ago and had in-depth talks with President Xi.

Isaias said he is glad to see that the friendly cooperative relations between the two countries have been elevated to a higher level, covering all-round cooperation and coordination in various fields.

Isaias stressed that he would like to once again express his firm confidence in and best wishes for the prospects of the Eritrea-China strategic partnership at this festive moment.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)