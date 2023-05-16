We Are China

Doctors of 16th Chinese medical team to Eritrea provide medical services

Xinhua) 16:10, May 16, 2023

Doctor Tian Qian conducts a CT scanning for a patient at Orotta Hospital in Asmara, Eritrea, on May 9, 2023. (Xinhua/Wang Guansen)

Doctors of the 16th Chinese medical team to Eritrea have conducted 346 surgeries and 2,120 medical imaging examinations since they arrived in the East African country on April 17, 2023.

Nearly 300 Chinese doctors have provided medical services in Eritrea since 1997.

Members of the Chinese medical team pose for a group photo with local students at the gate of Halibet Hospital in Asmara, Eritrea, on May 9, 2023. (Xinhua/Wang Guansen)

Doctor Zhou Dakai (L) diagnoses a patient at Halibet Hospital in Asmara, Eritrea, on May 9, 2023. (Xinhua/Wang Guansen)

Doctor Wang Xiao (L) conducts an ultrasonic examination for a patient at Orotta Hospital in Asmara, Eritrea, on May 9, 2023. (Xinhua/Wang Guansen)

Doctor Li Gonglong (C) diagnoses a patient at Halibet Hospital in Asmara, Eritrea, on May 9, 2023. (Xinhua/Wang Guansen)

Doctor Zhu Zhenjun (L) diagnoses a patient at Halibet Hospital in Asmara, Eritrea, on May 9, 2023. (Xinhua/Wang Guansen)

Doctor Xing Hongbin (3rd R) diagnoses a patient at Halibet Hospital in Asmara, Eritrea, on May 9, 2023. (Xinhua/Wang Guansen)

Doctor Zhang Chunyan (R) diagnoses a child at Orotta Hospital in Asmara, Eritrea, on May 9, 2023. (Xinhua/Wang Guansen)

This photo taken on May 9, 2023 shows the gate of Orotta Hospital in Asmara, Eritrea. (Xinhua/Wang Guansen)

