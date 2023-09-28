AI Vibes: Young stars shine bright at the Hangzhou Asian Games
Virtual anchor, real stories. Today, let’s take a look at a new wave of young Chinese sharpshooters taking center stage at the Hangzhou Asian Games. With an average age of 19, Han Jiayu, Huang Yuting, and Wang Zhilin, secured China’s first shooting gold in the women’s 10m air rifle team event with 1,896.6 points.
Only two hours later, 17-year-old Huang Yuting grabbed another gold medal in the women’s 10m air rifle individual event, while her teammate Han finished second. On Tuesday, Huang and her 18-year-old teammate Sheng Lihao clinched the gold in the 10m air rifle mixed team event, thrilling the audience again.
“Shooting is a sport in which you can compete against yourself,” Huang said. “Regardless of who my opponent is, I’ll strive to give my best.”
The outstanding performance of these young athletes born in the 2000s promises a bright future ahead. We hope they can fully showcase their prowess and realize their dreams at the stage of the Hangzhou Asian Games.
(Guo Siqi, as an intern, also contributed to this video.)
