Conference discusses Belt and Road economic information sharing
Fu Hua, president of Xinhua News Agency, speaks at the 2nd Conference of the Belt and Road Economic Information Partnership and 2023 Shanghai Entrepreneurs Conference for the Belt and Road High-quality Development, in east China's Shanghai, Sept. 27, 2023. Nearly 300 delegates from government units, industry associations, media outlets and companies attended the event on Wednesday, discussing economic information sharing to facilitate the construction of the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI). (Xinhua)
SHANGHAI, Sept. 27 (Xinhua) -- A meeting was held on Wednesday in east China's Shanghai to discuss economic information sharing to facilitate the construction of the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI).
Nearly 300 delegates from government units, industry associations, media outlets and companies attended the 2nd Conference of the Belt and Road Economic Information Partnership and 2023 Shanghai Entrepreneurs Conference for the Belt and Road High-quality Development.
Speaking at the event, Fu Hua, president of Xinhua News Agency, said the news agency will continue to report the construction of the BRI by various countries, strengthen the construction of the sharing network and better play the role of a national high-end think tank.
Xinhua will strive to provide better information services and intellectual support for the construction of the BRI, he said.
Delegates also exchanged views on BRI-related financial support, green development and others.
Jointly established by Xinhua and its partners both at home and abroad in 2019, the Belt and Road Economic Information Partnership has provided economic information for governments and enterprises of BRI countries over the past years. Its members have grown from 33 to 56, including news agencies, research institutes and business associations from 37 countries and regions.
Delegates pose for a group photo at the launching ceremony of the "BREIP Trip" program during the 2nd Conference of the Belt and Road Economic Information Partnership and 2023 Shanghai Entrepreneurs Conference for the Belt and Road High-quality Development in east China's Shanghai, Sept. 27, 2023. Nearly 300 delegates from government units, industry associations, media outlets and companies attended the event on Wednesday, discussing economic information sharing to facilitate the construction of the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI). (Xinhua/Wang Xiang)
Photos
Related Stories
- China-proposed BRI "clear success": Hungary central bank governor
- Representatives from over 130 countries to attend 3rd Belt and Road Forum for Int'l Cooperation
- China to continue to boost green development of Belt and Road
- Landlocked Central Asian countries seek opportunities at BRI logistics base
- 10 years on, BRI brings closer Euro-Asian ties
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.