Conference discusses Belt and Road economic information sharing

Xinhua) 09:03, September 28, 2023

Fu Hua, president of Xinhua News Agency, speaks at the 2nd Conference of the Belt and Road Economic Information Partnership and 2023 Shanghai Entrepreneurs Conference for the Belt and Road High-quality Development, in east China's Shanghai, Sept. 27, 2023. Nearly 300 delegates from government units, industry associations, media outlets and companies attended the event on Wednesday, discussing economic information sharing to facilitate the construction of the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI). (Xinhua)

SHANGHAI, Sept. 27 (Xinhua) -- A meeting was held on Wednesday in east China's Shanghai to discuss economic information sharing to facilitate the construction of the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI).

Nearly 300 delegates from government units, industry associations, media outlets and companies attended the 2nd Conference of the Belt and Road Economic Information Partnership and 2023 Shanghai Entrepreneurs Conference for the Belt and Road High-quality Development.

Speaking at the event, Fu Hua, president of Xinhua News Agency, said the news agency will continue to report the construction of the BRI by various countries, strengthen the construction of the sharing network and better play the role of a national high-end think tank.

Xinhua will strive to provide better information services and intellectual support for the construction of the BRI, he said.

Delegates also exchanged views on BRI-related financial support, green development and others.

Jointly established by Xinhua and its partners both at home and abroad in 2019, the Belt and Road Economic Information Partnership has provided economic information for governments and enterprises of BRI countries over the past years. Its members have grown from 33 to 56, including news agencies, research institutes and business associations from 37 countries and regions.

Delegates pose for a group photo at the launching ceremony of the "BREIP Trip" program during the 2nd Conference of the Belt and Road Economic Information Partnership and 2023 Shanghai Entrepreneurs Conference for the Belt and Road High-quality Development in east China's Shanghai, Sept. 27, 2023. Nearly 300 delegates from government units, industry associations, media outlets and companies attended the event on Wednesday, discussing economic information sharing to facilitate the construction of the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI). (Xinhua/Wang Xiang)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)