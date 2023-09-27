Trying Asian Games sports with the lovable panda Pan: Cricket

By Huang Jingjing, Wang Xiangyu and He Jiahao (People's Daily App) 16:12, September 27, 2023

A hugely popular team sport in South Asian countries, cricket was first incorporated into the Asian Games in 2010. Cricket matches at the Hangzhou Asian Games are being held in Zhejiang University of Technology Pingfeng Cricket Field from September 19 to October 7, where the athletes will compete for 2 gold medals.

