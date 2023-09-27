19th Asian Games: All-Round Finals of Wushu

Xinhua) 15:16, September 27, 2023

Chang Zhizhao of China competes during the Men's Daoshu & Gunshu All-Round Final of Wushu at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 27, 2023. (Xinhua/Li Yibo)

Chang Zhizhao of China competes during the Men's Daoshu & Gunshu All-Round Final of Wushu at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 27, 2023. (Xinhua/Li Yibo)

Chang Zhizhao of China competes during the Men's Daoshu & Gunshu All-Round Final of Wushu at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 27, 2023. (Xinhua/Li Yibo)

Hossein Gheblenamay Moghadam of Iran competes during the Men's Daoshu & Gunshu All-Round Final of Wushu at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 27, 2023. (Xinhua/Li Yibo)

Seraf Naro Siregar of Indonesia competes during the Men's Daoshu &Gunshu All-Round Final of Wushu at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 27, 2023. (Xinhua/Li Yibo)

Wang Chen Ming of Chinese Taipei competes during the Men's Daoshu & Gunshu All-Round Final of Wushu at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 27, 2023. (Xinhua/Li Yibo)

Rohit Jadhav of India competes during the Men's Daoshu & Gunshu All-Round Final of Wushu at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 27, 2023. (Xinhua/Li Yibo)

Imai Maho of Japan competes during the Men's Daoshu & Gunshu All-Round Final of Wushu at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 27, 2023. (Xinhua/Li Yibo)

Johnzenth Gajo of the Philippines competes during the Men's Daoshu & Gunshu All-Round Final of Wushu at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 27, 2023. (Xinhua/Li Yibo)

Lim Jowen Si Wei of Singapore competes during the Men's Daoshu & Gunshu All-Round Final of Wushu at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 27, 2023. (Xinhua/Li Yibo)

Walid Lachkar of Brunei Darussalam competes during the Men's Daoshu & Gunshu All-Round Final of Wushu at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 27, 2023. (Xinhua/Li Yibo)

Lee Yonghyun of South Korea competes during the Men's Daoshu & Gunshu All-Round Final of Wushu at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 27, 2023. (Xinhua/Li Yibo)

Lai Xiaoxiao of China competes during the Women's Jianshu & Qiangshu All-Round Final of Wushu at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 27, 2023. (Xinhua/Li Yibo)

Nandhira Mauriskha of Indonesia competes during the Women's Jianshu & Qiangshu All-Round Final of Wushu at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 27, 2023. (Xinhua/Li Yibo)

Sandy Oo of Myanmar competes during the Women's Jianshu & Qiangshu All-Round Final of Wushu at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 27, 2023. (Xinhua/Li Yibo)

Seo Heeju of South Korea competes during the Women's Jianshu & Qiangshu All-Round Final of Wushu at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 27, 2023. (Xinhua/Li Yibo)

Duong Thuy Vi of Vietnam competes during the Women's Jianshu & Qiangshu All-Round Final of Wushu at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 27, 2023. (Xinhua/Li Yibo)

Peng Yu Hsi of Chinese Taipei competes during the Women's Jianshu & Qiangshu All-Round Final of Wushu at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 27, 2023. (Xinhua/Li Yibo)

Zahra Kiani of Iran competes during the Women's Jianshu & Qiangshu All-Round Final of Wushu at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 27, 2023. (Xinhua/Li Yibo)

Kabita Thapa of Nepal competes during the Women's Jianshu & Qiangshu All-Round Final of Wushu at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 27, 2023. (Xinhua/Li Yibo)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)