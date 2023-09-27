Languages

Wednesday, September 27, 2023

Chinese etiquette in martial arts competition

(People's Daily App) 16:09, September 27, 2023

Chinese martial arts contains the spirit of convincing people with virtue. Let's enjoy the Chinese etiquette on display during the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou!

