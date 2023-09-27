China installs record number of industrial robots in 2022:IFR

Xinhua) 13:54, September 27, 2023

FRANKFURT, Sept. 26 (Xinhua) -- In 2022, China installed a record 290,258 industrial robots, 5 percent more than in the previous year, the International Federation of Robotics (IFR) said in a report on Tuesday.

The Asian country, which is the world's largest market for industrial robots, reported the largest annual number of installations in the world, far ahead of the other countries on the list, it said.

"This latest gain is remarkable since it even tops the 2021 result that was a 57 percent jump compared to 2020," the IFR said.

China was followed on the list by Japan, the United States, the Republic of Korea and Germany.

The upward trend in the number of industrial robots installed (annual installations gained 13 percent per year between 2017 and 2022) is unlikely to continue in 2023 due to the slowdown of global economic growth, the report said.

The IFR is a non-profit organization founded in Frankfurt in 1987. It has over 90 members from more than 20 countries.

