We Are China

Experience charm of intelligent robot technology at Digital Economy Expo

Xinhua) 09:07, September 11, 2023

Visitors watch a robot performing during the China International Digital Economy Expo 2023 in Shijiazhuang, north China's Hebei Province, Sept. 8, 2023. (Xinhua/Luo Xuefeng)

SHIJIAZHUANG, Sept. 9 (Xinhua) -- The China International Digital Economy Expo 2023 was held in Shijiazhuang from Sept. 6 to 8, focusing on the development of the industrial internet. Diverse kinds of robots have attracted the eyes of visitors during the event.

A visitor competes with a 5G-powered robot in a Go game, known as Weiqi in Chinese, during the China International Digital Economy Expo 2023 in Shijiazhuang, north China's Hebei Province, Sept. 6, 2023. (Xinhua/Luo Xuefeng)

A visitor learns about an LNG patrol robot during the China International Digital Economy Expo 2023 in Shijiazhuang, north China's Hebei Province, Sept. 7, 2023. (Xinhua/Luo Xuefeng)

A visitor watches an AI-powered robot making coffee during the China International Digital Economy Expo 2023 in Shijiazhuang, north China's Hebei Province, Sept. 6, 2023. (Xinhua/Luo Xuefeng)

Visitors view an industrial robot during the China International Digital Economy Expo 2023 in Shijiazhuang, north China's Hebei Province, Sept. 7, 2023. (Xinhua/Luo Xuefeng)

A visitor shakes hands with a humanoid robot during the China International Digital Economy Expo 2023 in Shijiazhuang, north China's Hebei Province, Sept. 7, 2023. (Xinhua/Luo Xuefeng)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)