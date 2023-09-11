Experience charm of intelligent robot technology at Digital Economy Expo
Visitors watch a robot performing during the China International Digital Economy Expo 2023 in Shijiazhuang, north China's Hebei Province, Sept. 8, 2023. (Xinhua/Luo Xuefeng)
SHIJIAZHUANG, Sept. 9 (Xinhua) -- The China International Digital Economy Expo 2023 was held in Shijiazhuang from Sept. 6 to 8, focusing on the development of the industrial internet. Diverse kinds of robots have attracted the eyes of visitors during the event.
A visitor competes with a 5G-powered robot in a Go game, known as Weiqi in Chinese, during the China International Digital Economy Expo 2023 in Shijiazhuang, north China's Hebei Province, Sept. 6, 2023. (Xinhua/Luo Xuefeng)
A visitor learns about an LNG patrol robot during the China International Digital Economy Expo 2023 in Shijiazhuang, north China's Hebei Province, Sept. 7, 2023. (Xinhua/Luo Xuefeng)
A visitor watches an AI-powered robot making coffee during the China International Digital Economy Expo 2023 in Shijiazhuang, north China's Hebei Province, Sept. 6, 2023. (Xinhua/Luo Xuefeng)
Visitors view an industrial robot during the China International Digital Economy Expo 2023 in Shijiazhuang, north China's Hebei Province, Sept. 7, 2023. (Xinhua/Luo Xuefeng)
A visitor shakes hands with a humanoid robot during the China International Digital Economy Expo 2023 in Shijiazhuang, north China's Hebei Province, Sept. 7, 2023. (Xinhua/Luo Xuefeng)
