Robots attract visitors during China Int'l Digital Economy Expo 2023 in Shijiazhuang
A visitor shakes hands with a humanoid robot during the China International Digital Economy Expo 2023 in Shijiazhuang, north China's Hebei Province, Sept. 7, 2023. The China International Digital Economy Expo 2023 is held here from Sept. 6 to 8, focusing on the development of the industrial internet. Diverse kinds of robots have attracted the eyes of visitors during the event. (Xinhua/Luo Xuefeng)
Visitors view an industrial robot during the China International Digital Economy Expo 2023 in Shijiazhuang, north China's Hebei Province, Sept. 7, 2023. The China International Digital Economy Expo 2023 is held here from Sept. 6 to 8, focusing on the development of the industrial internet. Diverse kinds of robots have attracted the eyes of visitors during the event. (Xinhua/Luo Xuefeng)
A staff member (1st L) introduces a medical supply distribution robot to visitors during the China International Digital Economy Expo 2023 in Shijiazhuang, north China's Hebei Province, Sept. 8, 2023. The China International Digital Economy Expo 2023 is held here from Sept. 6 to 8, focusing on the development of the industrial internet. Diverse kinds of robots have attracted the eyes of visitors during the event. (Xinhua/Luo Xuefeng)
A visitor learns about an LNG patrol robot during the China International Digital Economy Expo 2023 in Shijiazhuang, north China's Hebei Province, Sept. 7, 2023. The China International Digital Economy Expo 2023 is held here from Sept. 6 to 8, focusing on the development of the industrial internet. Diverse kinds of robots have attracted the eyes of visitors during the event. (Xinhua/Luo Xuefeng)
A visitor watches an AI-powered robot making coffee during the China International Digital Economy Expo 2023 in Shijiazhuang, north China's Hebei Province, Sept. 6, 2023. The China International Digital Economy Expo 2023 is held here from Sept. 6 to 8, focusing on the development of the industrial internet. Diverse kinds of robots have attracted the eyes of visitors during the event. (Xinhua/Luo Xuefeng)
A visitor competes with a 5G-powered robot in a Go game, known as Weiqi in Chinese, during the China International Digital Economy Expo 2023 in Shijiazhuang, north China's Hebei Province, Sept. 6, 2023. The China International Digital Economy Expo 2023 is held here from Sept. 6 to 8, focusing on the development of the industrial internet. Diverse kinds of robots have attracted the eyes of visitors during the event. (Xinhua/Luo Xuefeng)
Visitors watch a robot performing during the China International Digital Economy Expo 2023 in Shijiazhuang, north China's Hebei Province, Sept. 8, 2023. The China International Digital Economy Expo 2023 is held here from Sept. 6 to 8, focusing on the development of the industrial internet. Diverse kinds of robots have attracted the eyes of visitors during the event. (Xinhua/Luo Xuefeng)
Photos
