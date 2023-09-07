Home>>
So fun! How a robot plays Chinese chess
(People's Daily App) 15:37, September 07, 2023
The world's first robot specialized in Chinese chess for home use has been unveiled. Designed to teach children the game and engage in matches with people, the robot by Chinese tech company SenseTime was showcased playing Chinese chess with attendees at the Qinchuangyuan Innovative Achievement Exhibition in Xi'an, Northwest China's Shaanxi Province.
(Produced by Xu Zheqi and Li Guangao)
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)
