China-U.S. co-founded robotic surgery training center inaugurated

Xinhua) 16:54, September 20, 2023

GUANGZHOU, Sept. 20 (Xinhua) -- The International Robotic Surgery Training Center, jointly established by Chinese and U.S. institutions, was inaugurated in Guangzhou, capital city of south China's Guangdong Province, on Tuesday.

The center was jointly established by the First Affiliated Hospital of Sun Yat-sen University in Guangzhou and UC Berkeley. It will provide training on robotic surgeries to trainees from China, the United States and other Asia-Pacific countries.

The center, covering an area of 1,200 square meters in the Nansha Division of the First Affiliated Hospital of Sun Yat-sen University, is equipped with two sets of the state-of-the-art fourth-generation da Vinci Xi surgical robotic system, other devices needed in surgeries, as well as demonstration and broadcasting systems.

The First Affiliated Hospital of Sun Yat-sen University started using da Vinci robotic surgical systems in 2015, and has completed 4,457 robotic surgeries since then.

According to the hospital, compared with traditional endoscopy, the robotic surgical systems have unique advantages, including three-dimensional and high-definition vision for operators, as well as dexterous robotic arms. Moreover, the use of robotic surgery systems enables operators to perform surgeries while seated, making them less prone to fatigue.

