Over 800 projects from universities displayed at China Int'l Industry Fair

Xinhua) 13:45, September 21, 2023

A staff member from the stand of Shanghai University demonstrates a brain-controlled rehabilitation wheelchair at the 23rd China International Industry Fair in Shanghai, east China, Sept. 20, 2023. More than 800 projects from over 80 universities are displayed at the exhibition area of universities at the ongoing 23rd China International Industry Fair. (Xinhua/Liu Ying)

A staff member introduces an endoscopic screening and diagnosis system for gastrointestinal tumors based on AI technology at the stand of Wuhan University at the 23rd China International Industry Fair in Shanghai, east China, Sept. 20, 2023. More than 800 projects from over 80 universities are displayed at the exhibition area of universities at the ongoing 23rd China International Industry Fair. (Xinhua/Liu Ying)

A staff member demonstrates a simulation training system for acupuncture manipulation at the stand of Shanghai University of Traditional Chinese Medicine at the 23rd China International Industry Fair in Shanghai, east China, Sept. 19, 2023. More than 800 projects from over 80 universities are displayed at the exhibition area of universities at the ongoing 23rd China International Industry Fair. (Xinhua/Liu Ying)

A staff member uses models to introduce a multi-index detection technology of new coding liquid chips at the stand of Shanghai Jiaotong University at the 23rd China International Industry Fair in Shanghai, east China, Sept. 19, 2023. More than 800 projects from over 80 universities are displayed at the exhibition area of universities at the ongoing 23rd China International Industry Fair. (Xinhua/Liu Ying)

A painting robot is seen at the stand of Peking University at the 23rd China International Industry Fair in Shanghai, east China, Sept. 20, 2023. More than 800 projects from over 80 universities are displayed at the exhibition area of universities at the ongoing 23rd China International Industry Fair. (Xinhua/Liu Ying)

