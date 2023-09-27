China claims Asian Games' maiden esports gold

Xinhua) 13:37, September 27, 2023

Players of team China prepare before the Arena of Valor Asian Games Version Final match of Esports at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 26, 2023. (Xinhua/Han Chuanhao)

HANGZHOU, Sept. 26 (Xinhua) -- The Asian Games' first ever esports gold medal was awarded on Tuesday as host China defeated Malaysia 2-0 in the final of the Arena of Valor Asian Games Version.

China had already created a 4,000 economic advantage in the seventh minute of the first game, and despite Malaysian clash laner Nicholas NG Khai Shuan slaying China's star and farm laner Xu Bicheng two minutes later, nothing could change the outcome.

There are three other positions in the event: mid lane, support and jungle.

The event's format at the Asiad is best-of-three, and China, who took the match point, did even better in the second game, giving their opponents no chance to seal the most meaningful gold medal in esports history.

"I am feeling excited and happy now. Standing on the podium at that moment, I felt very proud, I think everyone performed well," said support Jiang Tao.

"We did it, we won the gold medal," Jiang added.

Earlier on Tuesday, Thailand beat Vietnam 2-0 to clinch the bronze medal.

Seven gold medals will be decided over nine days of esports competition, including two mobile games. League of Legends is widely seen as the most popular event.

In 2018, esports became a demonstration sport at the Jakarta Asian Games. It will also appear as a medal event in Nagoya, Japan in 2026.

Wednesday's esports competition will determine the medals of the FC Online.

Gold Medalists of team China attend the awarding ceremony for the Arena of Valor Asian Games Version of Esports at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 26, 2023. (Xinhua/Yan Linyun)

Players of team Malaysia compete during the Arena of Valor Asian Games Version Final match of Esports at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 26, 2023. (Xinhua/Yan Linyun)

Silver Medalists of team Malaysia attend the awarding ceremony for the Arena of Valor Asian Games Version of Esports at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 26, 2023. (Xinhua/Yan Linyun)

Bronze Medalists of team Thailand attend the awarding ceremony for the Arena of Valor Asian Games Version of Esports at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 26, 2023. (Xinhua/Yan Linyun)

Players of team China compete during the Arena of Valor Asian Games Version Final match of Esports at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 26, 2023. (Xinhua/Yan Linyun)

Xu Bicheng of team China competes during the Arena of Valor Asian Games Version Final match of Esports at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 26, 2023. (Xinhua/Yan Linyun)

Gold Medalists of team China (C), Silver Medalists of team Malaysia (L) and Bronze Medalists of team Thailand attend the awarding ceremony for the Arena of Valor Asian Games Version of Esports at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 26, 2023. (Xinhua/Yan Linyun)

An awarding ceremony is held after the Arena of Valor Asian Games Version Final match of Esports at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 26, 2023. (Xinhua/Han Chuanhao)

Players of team China compete during the Arena of Valor Asian Games Version Final match of Esports at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 26, 2023. (Xinhua/Yan Linyun)

Players of team China compete during the Arena of Valor Asian Games Version Final match of Esports at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 26, 2023. (Xinhua/Han Chuanhao)

Players of team Malaysia enter into the venue before the Arena of Valor Asian Games Version Final match of Esports at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 26, 2023. (Xinhua/Han Chuanhao)

Players of team China compete during the Arena of Valor Asian Games Version Final match of Esports at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 26, 2023. (Xinhua/Han Chuanhao)

Players of team China compete during the Arena of Valor Asian Games Version Final match of Esports at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 26, 2023. (Xinhua/Han Chuanhao)

