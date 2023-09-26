U.S. gov't using illegal, unfair means to stop Chinese companies from succeeding: spokesperson

BEIJING, Sept. 25 (Xinhua) -- An article revealed that the U.S. government is using illegal and unfair means to stop Chinese companies from succeeding when the United States is not getting ahead in a normal competition, a Foreign Ministry spokesperson said on Monday.

Spokesperson Wang Wenbin made the remarks at a regular press briefing when asked for comments on an article released by China's Ministry of State Security on Sept. 20, which exposed the methods of U.S. intelligence agencies to engage in cyber attack and espionage. The article also revealed that the U.S. government started infiltrating Huawei headquarters' servers in 2009 and has been monitoring them ever since.

Noting that China condemns the U.S. government's irresponsible acts, Wang said that it is yet another piece of evidence that the U.S. government has been conducting massive cyber espionage against China on the one hand, causing enormous risks for China's cyber security, while propagating disinformation about so-called Chinese hacking attacks.

"This is typical hypocrisy and political manipulation," said the spokesperson.

The article revealed that the U.S. government has been engaged in cyber espionage against Huawei since 2009, and the United States has long been suppressing Huawei and other Chinese high-tech companies on the grounds of national security. According to this article, even through cyber espionage, the U.S. government still failed to find any "evidence" to justify that, which made it clear that the U.S. government's suppression of Chinese companies is not about national security, but about using illegal and unfair means to stop Chinese companies from succeeding when the United States is not getting ahead in a normal competition, Wang said.

China hopes that relevant countries will not be part of the political coercion of the United States against Chinese companies, and uphold strategic independence and keep the business environment fair, open, inclusive and non-discriminatory by being unbiased and objective, Wang added.

