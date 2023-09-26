Home>>
Xu Jiayu wins men's 50m backstroke at Hangzhou Asiad
(Xinhua) 13:16, September 26, 2023
HANGZHOU, Sept. 25 (Xinhua) -- China's star swimmer Xu Jiayu won the men's 50m backstroke gold medal at the Hangzhou Asian Games on Monday.
Xu, who bagged five gold medals at the 2018 Jakarta Asiad, finished first in 24.38 seconds. His compatriot Wang Gukailai, 20, came second in 24.88 seconds. Japan's Ryosuke Irie won the bronze in 25.15 seconds.
"I feel so good to clock my personal best time, though I wanted to swim faster," said Xu, who is making his third Asian Games appearance in Hangzhou.
The 28-year-old swimmer acknowledged that it's not easy to improve his competence at this age, but his teammate Wang Shun's excellent performance has motivated him.
"As an athlete, we always need to make breakthroughs at any time and any age," said Xu.
