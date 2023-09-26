Breaststroke king Qin wins men's 100m breaststroke at Hangzhou Asiad

Xinhua) 13:07, September 26, 2023

HANGZHOU, Sept. 25 (Xinhua) -- China's triple world champion Qin Haiyang lived up to his billing as the king of breaststroke by storming to the men's 100m breaststroke victory at the Hangzhou Asian Games here on Monday.

Qin, who took silver in the 200m IM on Sunday, clocked a Games-record time of 57.76 seconds to win the 100m breaststroke final.

Another Chinese Yan Zibei came second in 59.09, while South Korea's Choi Dongyeol was third in 59.28.

Qin, flagbearer of the Chinese team at the opening ceremony, rose to stardom at the world championships in Fukuoka in July, becoming the first man in history to sweep all three breaststroke titles and also setting a new world record in the 200m.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)